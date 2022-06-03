Dan Crawford | June 3, 2022 6:02 am
So Phil Mickelson told the truth about the new Saudi golf league.
“They’re scary mother——- to get involved with,” Mickelson told the Fire Pit Collective website. “We know they killed [Washington Post reporter and U.S. resident Jamal] Khashoggi and have a horrible record on human rights. They execute people over there for being gay.”
Yet many respected players are going to align themselves with them for the cash. Dustin Johnson, with a net worth of $50 million, is going to trade his integrity for cash. Hopefully, and I realize lawsuits will fly, the PGA Tour; The European Tour, the USGA and the R&A ban these players for life.
Beyond disgusting to shill for the Saudis.
Is ‘Greedflation’ Rewriting Economics, or Do Old Rules Still Apply?
NY Times – June 3
Economists and politicians are debating whether monopolistic companies are fueling inflation in ways that confound longstanding theory.
There are few good things about living through a period with the highest inflation in four decades, but here’s one: It’s a chance to re-examine what happens in an economy that’s gone haywire.
Since prices started to escalate a year ago, politicians and economists have seized on inflation to tell their preferred story about what went wrong, and what policies would bring it back into line. Some say it’s very straightforward: Supply and demand, Economics 101.
“There’s simply a lot of cash out there,” said Joe Brusuelas, chief economist for the accounting firm RSM US, referring to the several trillion dollars in pandemic stimulus that’s filtered into the economy since early 2020. “The competition for those goods is up and that’s sending prices up, whether we’re talking about getting a Nissan Sentra or a seat on an American Airlines flight.”
The White House and progressive organizations, however, say wait a minute: This time is different. In a time of extraordinary disruption, they contend, increasingly dominant corporations are taking the opportunity to jack up prices more than they otherwise could, which is squeezing consumers and supercharging inflation. Or “greedflation,” as the hypothesis has come to be known. …
The argument comports with the Biden administration’s focus on the ills of economic concentration. Congressional Democrats have run with the idea, introducing bills that would impose a temporary “excess profits tax” on companies that charge prices they deem unreasonably high, or simply ban those high prices altogether. Critics, including the nation’s largest business lobby, deride these efforts as based on a “conspiracy theory” and a “flimsy argument.”
So what’s really going on?
It’s hard to tease out. A pandemic, a trade war, a land war, huge government spending, and a global economy that’s become vastly more integrated might be too complex for traditional macroeconomic theory to explain. Josh Bivens, research director at the left-leaning Economic Policy Institute, thinks that’s a good reason to revisit what the discipline thought it had figured out.
“When I hear stories about an overheating labor market, I don’t think about falling real wages, and yet we have falling real wages,” Dr. Bivens said. Nor is the rise in profits typical when unemployment is so low. “The idea that ‘there’s nothing to see here’ — there’s everything to see here! It’s totally different.”
When thinking about greedflation, it’s helpful to break it down into three questions: Are companies charging more than necessary to cover their rising costs? If so, is that enough to meaningfully accelerate inflation? And is all this happening because large companies have market power they didn’t decades ago?
Productive Profits, or Gouging?
There is not much disagreement that many companies have marked up goods in excess of their own rising costs. This is especially evident in industries like shipping, which had record profits as soaring demand for goods filled up boats, driving up costs for all traded goods. Across the economy, profit margins surged during the pandemic and remained elevated. …
NYT: The argument comports with the Biden administration’s focus on the ills of economic concentration. Congressional Democrats have run with the idea, introducing bills that would impose a temporary “excess profits tax” on companies that charge prices they deem unreasonably high, or simply ban those high prices altogether. Critics, including the nation’s largest business lobby, deride these efforts as based on a “conspiracy theory” and a “flimsy argument.”
“When I hear stories about an overheating labor market, I don’t think about falling real wages, and yet we have falling real wages,” Dr. Bivens said. Nor is the rise in profits typical when unemployment is so low. “The idea that ‘there’s nothing to see here’ — there’s everything to see here! It’s totally different.” …
There is not much disagreement that many companies have marked up goods in excess of their own rising costs. This is especially evident in industries like shipping, which had record profits as soaring demand for goods filled up boats, driving up costs for all traded goods. Across the economy, profit margins surged during the pandemic and remained elevated. …
i wonder. that stimulus money replaced money lost to unemployment. should be close to a net zero for the economy.
what may have happened is a lot of people did not spend during the covid recession because they did not know when they might need the money more. now that the recession is behind us, people feel more confident about spending the money they had saved.
(New Rule: It is now totally okay to brandish firearms at Congressional hearings if you are not physically present in the chamber.)
GOP lawmaker pulls out firearms during hearing on gun control legislation
Boston Globe – June 3
Republican Representative Greg Steube of Florida on Thursday brandished several guns during a heated House Judiciary Committee hearing on legislation aimed at preventing gun violence, drawing criticism for his actions.
The panel convened amid pressure on lawmakers to pass gun control legislation in the wake of several recent mass shootings. Partisan divides on the subject were made abundantly clear during the session, which lasted more than nine hours.
Although Steube was not physically present, he voiced opposition to the wide-ranging package, called the “Protecting Our Kids Act,” alongside other members of his party while making a virtual appearance from his home. …
The key numbers in the jobs report and how to interpret them
Job growth slowed a bit in May. In normal times, that might be a troubling sign, prompting fears that the economy is losing steam or, worse, headed into a recession.
But these are not normal times. With nearly twice as many open jobs as available workers and inflation running at its fastest pace in four decades, many economists and policymakers say a slowdown is just what the economy needs right now.
But a cooling economy carries its own risks. Despite inflation, the recovery from the pandemic recession has been among the strongest on record, with unemployment falling rapidly and incomes rebounding fastest for those at the bottom. If the recovery slows too much, it could undo much of that progress.
That delicate balance makes interpreting monthly jobs reports trickier than usual because the number that usually gets the most attention — the 390,000 jobs added in May — doesn’t reveal whether the mismatch between supply and demand is easing. …
NYT: To answer that question, many economists are watching the labor force participation rate, the share of the population either working or looking for work. That figure ticked up in May to 62.3 percent, as the labor force grew by 330,000 people. That, in conjunction with slightly slower job growth, is an encouraging sign that the labor market is coming back into balance as demand cools and supply improves.
Economists are also closely watching wage growth, which many say needs to slow in order to bring inflation under control. Average hourly earnings rose 0.3 percent in May, and are up 5.2 percent over the past year. The pace of wage growth has slowed a bit in recent months, although it remains simultaneously slower than inflation and faster than many economists consider sustainable. …
For workers, a cooling labor market could feel like a step backward, at least in the short term. Wage growth will be slower. Job opportunities will be fewer. Workers will have less leverage to demand flexible schedules or other perks.
But the Biden administration argues that a cooling economy is a necessary transition that will be better for workers in the longer run.
“Where we are going to is a period of more stable growth, more resilient growth, that should look different than that historically fast recovery,” Brian Deese, a top economic adviser to Mr. Biden, said in an interview. The administration’s goal, he added, is a more sustainable recovery “that generates more economic opportunities and more economic security for middle-class families than the prepandemic economy did.”
US Job Growth Remains Strong in May
The number of people working or looking for work rose, while wage gains eased slightly. Both are encouraging signs but the Federal Reserve’s fight against stubbornly high inflation is far from over. …
The Perverse Politics of Inflation
NY Times – Paul Krugman – June 2
On Monday, Eurostat, the European statistical agency, released a preliminary estimate of euro area inflation for May, and it was a shocker: 8.1 percent over the preceding year, 0.8 percent — about 10 percent at an annual rate — for the month.
Europe’s preferred measure of inflation doesn’t correspond exactly to America’s Consumer Price Index, and when you use a comparable measure, U.S. inflation has generally been running even higher. But the bad European inflation news comes in the wake of modestly good or at least better U.S. news, so at this point it’s arguable that Europe has an inflation problem as bad as or worse than ours.
True, some economists argue that the U.S. inflation problem is more fundamental than Europe’s. I’ll get to that in a minute. But here’s the thing: Voters don’t care about economists’ estimates of underlying inflation; they care about the prices they pay, especially the prices of highly salient goods they buy on a regular basis. That is, voters aren’t saying, “Trimmed mean P.C.E. inflation is too high because fiscal policy was too expansionary.” They’re saying, “Gas and food were cheap, and now they’re expensive.”
And there’s truth to that complaint. But the lesson from Europe’s bad inflation report is that these are precisely the prices over which President Biden, or actually any president, has almost no control. …
PK: Take the case of prices at the pump. Gas prices in the United States have more than doubled under Biden; as of last week, they were about $2.40 a gallon higher than they were in the last week of December 2020. But gas prices in Europe have risen by almost exactly the same amount; actually, after converting from liters to gallons and euros to dollars, I estimate that pump prices in Germany rose $2.80 a gallon over the same period.
This common rise in prices is no accident: Oil is traded on global markets, so its price has risen by roughly the same amount everywhere. The same is true of major foodstuffs.
So when people say — as they do — that gas and food were cheaper when Donald Trump was president, what do they imagine he could or would be doing to keep them low if he were still in office? OK, he probably wouldn’t have supported Ukraine, might even have tacitly supported Vladimir Putin’s invasion, and if the Russian flag were currently flying over Kyiv, world fuel and food prices would be a bit lower than they are. But I don’t think buying lower inflation at the expense of Ukraine’s freedom is what Trump supporters have in mind.
Does this mean that Biden and U.S. policymakers bear no responsibility for inflation? No. While much inflation reflects global shocks to energy and food, plus special pandemic-related disruptions — who imagined that used car prices could play such an important role? — America probably has an underlying annualized inflation rate of 3.5 to 4 percent, up from the 2 percent norm. This underlying inflation probably reflects an economy that’s running unsustainably hot, which in turn partly reflects an overlarge fiscal package at the start of Biden’s presidency and the Fed’s failure (which I shared) to recognize the problem early enough. …
PK: On the other hand, overheating isn’t unique to the United States. While some economists believe that European inflation is almost entirely due to transitory disruptions — something many people, myself included, wrongly believed about the United States a year ago — my read of recent European data suggests that it has also seen a rise in underlying inflation, despite not having pursued U.S.-type fiscal expansion. Notably, even European prices excluding energy and food rose 3.8 percent over the past year.
In any case, as I already suggested, voters aren’t poised to punish Democrats for underlying inflation; they’re angry about gasoline and food prices, which no rational analysis would say are Biden’s fault.
So what can Biden do? From an economic point of view, the most important thing is his pledge not to lean on the Federal Reserve, to allow the Fed to do what it must to cool off the economy.
What about going after corporate price gouging? I’m much more sympathetic than most economists to the view — widely held by the public — that some companies are taking advantage of widespread price increases to further exploit their monopoly power. And I don’t think things like holding hearings on price gouging do any harm, as long as the Fed is allowed to do its job; that might even help a bit. But gouging is probably a small factor in overall inflation.
So should Biden officials be out there pointing out that the price rises bothering consumers most are global phenomena, not the results of U.S. policy? Yes, of course, not least because it’s the truth. And I hope media reporting will make the same point.
But the old line “If you’re explaining, you’re losing” surely applies. Democrats may be able to blunt the damage from inflation, but realistically they won’t be able to win the kitchen-table argument by November. For now, Democrats need to run on social issues — and against the threat the modern G.O.P. poses to democracy and basic American values.
Carbon Dioxide Levels Are Highest in Human History
Humans pumped 36 billion tons of the planet-warming gas into the atmosphere in 2021, more than in any previous year. It comes from burning oil, gas and coal.
The amount of planet-warming carbon dioxide in the atmosphere broke a record in May, continuing its relentless climb, scientists said Friday. It is now 50 percent higher than the preindustrial average, before humans began the widespread burning of oil, gas and coal in the late 19th century.
There is more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere now than at any time in at least 4 million years, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration officials said.
The concentration of the gas reached nearly 421 parts per million in May, the peak for the year, as power plants, vehicles, farms and other sources around the world continued to pump huge amounts of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere. Emissions totaled 36.3 billion tons in 2021, the highest level in history.
As the amount of carbon dioxide increases, the planet keeps warming, with effects like increased flooding, more extreme heat, drought and worsening wildfires that are already being experienced by millions of people worldwide. Average global temperatures are now about 1.1 degrees Celsius, or 2 degrees Fahrenheit, higher than in preindustrial times. …
