Mike Pence Gains President trump’s Ire

run75441 | June 5, 2022 6:30 am



“The day before a mob of President Trump’s supporters stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, Vice President Mike Pence’s chief of staff called the lead Secret Service agent to his West Wing office.

The chief of staff, Marc Short, had a message for the agent, Tim Giebels: President trump was going to turn publicly against the vice president, and there could be a security risk to Mr. Pence because of it.

VP Mike Pence’s former Chief of staff, Marc Short was asked about a conversation with Secret Service Agent Tim Giebels during an interview with the House committee investigating the Capitol riot.

A person familiar with Mark Short’s appearance said.

The fact that Pence hasn’t completely turned-on Trump after all that, perfectly illustrates what a cowardly, empty suit he is. They knew Trump would unleash his rabid followers. And yet Pence can barely bring himself to say anything about it. What a loser.”

And later in October on the Sean Hannity Show . . .

Claiming it was simply a distraction suggests Pence’s role in trying to help execute the attempted coup is bigger than realized.

Indeed, Mike Pence you were showing your hypocrisy on the Sean Hannity Show October 2020 while denying responsibility and critiquing Joe Biden’s agenda in response.

“They want to use that one day to try and demean the character and intentions of 74 million Americans who believed we could be strong again and prosperous again, and supported our administration in 2016 and 2020,”

Former far-right wing tea partier Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.), a vocal critic of the ex-president. said this to Mike Pence.

“Mike Pence, your life was in danger. We are focusing on January 6th to make sure it never ever happens again,”

Mike Pence is not admitting what he did was wrong. He had to know this was going to happen before the attack on the Capitol on January 6th. Pence was defying trump with his silence. Keeping his silence and not reporting trump’s plans was a failure to keep his oath of office. Minimizing his role is hypocritical.

Pence did nothing.

Mike Pence deserves no recognition for resisting trumps actions. He could and should have said something sooner and did not.

