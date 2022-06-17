Bill Barr Testifying to the January 6 Committee

run75441 | June 17, 2022 2:45 pm



Taken from: “Bill Barr Struck With Amnesia About His Work To Spread Big Lie” | Crooks and Liars, Susie Madrak

Me: If you are listening to the Hearings, you have been hearing Bill Barr testifying of his warnings to trump of his actions. If you have been reading what Barr has been saying in the past, it sure did not appear to be warnings. Indeed, it was more along the lines of Dems being wrong.

Definitely “Two Faces,” have been on display by former trump Attorney General Bill Barr. One in support of trump’s failure at overthrowing the government and another for the January 6th Committee claiming he was warning trump and Republicans not to do it many times over. Barr is attempting to wipe the slate clean of previous comments.

The two-faced former attorney general would have us believe he was a concerned bystander to Trump’s coordination of the effort to overthrow the election. A legal authority distancing himself from trump, Republicans, their actions, and also telling Republicans and trump there was no election fraud. Barr is distancing himself from January 6. I am confident there may be another story about Barr helping plan a takeover. Guess we will have to wait and see.

Susie Madrak: I don’t know how he kept a straight face during his (Bill Barr) testimony or play-acting to the Jan. 6th select committee. Was he under oath?

Some snippets from Bill Barr’s past.

Here’s Barr in June 2020 saying that mail-in voting “opens the floodgates of fraud,” even though there is no credible evidence of substantial mail-in voter fraud. Barr voted by mail himself in 2012 & 2019. https://t.co/iDkwHIaKfI — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

In July Barr attacked mail-in voting again, this time saying that foreign governments would themselves mail-in phony ballots. Again, mail-in voting has been used for decades w/o evidence or suggestion of this concern. https://t.co/O9EyP2aZky — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

Remember when Barr was asked directly in a televised interview about whether U.S. intelligence reports pointed to election interference by China or Russia? And he said ”China.” An assertion vehemently contradicted by others who saw the classified reports? https://t.co/mnlhTxSili — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

The point is that Bill Barr encourages misinformation about absentee ballots as inherently vulnerable to fraud, undergirding Trump’s attempted diversion from Russia by appearing to support the claim China was attempting to influence the election for Biden. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

Worse, Barr now tells us that he knew the President, with 8 weeks left in office, was volatile and “detached from reality,” and his response was to resign and then publish a book about it a year later. This is not a heroic legacy. — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

Let me just end this with the text of Barr’s 12/14 resignation letter in which he describes how proud he is of having served with Trump & lauds Trump for “advancing the rule of law.” Is this the resignation letter you send to someone you think is unhinged? https://t.co/tZhbRoRlve — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) June 13, 2022

Clearly, Bill Barr was seeing which way the wind is now blowing. And like the ethical windsock that he is, he’s going with it.