Putin very sick, coup in the works?
I haven’t commented on rumors about Putin’s health. Lots of people have reasons to spread disinformation, and I have no way of seeing through the smoke. Still, the rumors are out there. What should we make of this?
Eric:
Russians are not denying Putin is ill. Neither have we seen much of Putin. It also appears as if his right-hand man has stepped in for a bit. The likelihood of Putin being out is there.
I am XMilitary (USMC Sgt.). Two other people here are XMilitary (Ron and 2slugbaits). There may be more (Spencer was Intelligence).
If the US and other nations had not armed the Ukrainians, this conflict would have been over a long time ago. This isn’t like Vietnam. The Ukraine is actually fighting back and pushing the Russians further east. More power to them The US sent them the more modern 155 howitzers which are extremely powerful. Rocket propelled rounds can be used with them (don’t thing they got those from the US).
The drones have been an equalizer against tanks, ships, and supply lines. Shoulder fired weapons have taken out helicopters and planes. These are what I would say are less technical weaponry. Any soldier can use them. Supposedly a bunch of Ukranian kids snuck up on a Russian encampment and with gaming type of handheld devices were destroying Russian vehicles and weaponry from remote locations with strikes.
The nature of fighting a war is changing from what I experienced and am now seeing.