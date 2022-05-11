Biden wants to give Putin an off ramp
From Reuters:
U.S. President Joe Biden said on Monday he is worried that Russian President Vladimir Putin does not have a way out of the Ukraine war, and Biden said he was trying to figure out what to do about that.
. . .
Biden said Putin is a very calculating man and the problem he worries about now is that the Russian leader “doesn’t have a way out right now, and I’m trying to figure out what we do about that.”
As far as I can tell, Biden has done a very good job navigating this terrible crisis, but he did err in calling Putin a war criminal and saying he cannot remain in power. Putin is a war criminal, but he can and quite likely will remain in power.
It’s largely up to Russia and Ukraine to end the war, to decide what kind of peace to accept and what kind of stories they are willing to tell to end the war. If Putin wants to claim that the war was a defensive action and Ukraine agrees to some kind of security assurances for Russia to help validate this story, well, why not? For his part, Biden needs to prepare Americans to live with Putin for a few more years, because that is likely the cost of a non-catastrophic outcome.
And ultimately our goal should be to nudge Russia onto a less authoritarian trajectory. It seems to me that this will require assuring Russia that we want it to rejoin the international community and have no designs on its territory. The allure of totalitarianism will remain strong as long as Russia feels under threat. But this is way over my pay grade.
Dream On. Putin will only take an ‘off ramp’ when he realizes he cannot win the war. Not a moment before.
Seems to me it is difficult to say “have no designs on it’s territory” with respect to Russia – which defines it territory differently than the rest of the world does.
Close enough for government work :<)
Guaranteeing territorial integrity sounds great, but only if both parties agree that both parties are allowed to hold sovereign territory. The Russian media piece on eliminating Ukraine was horrifying, and if the general Russian public is anywhere close to that extreme, no lasting peace is going to be possible for a long time, regardless of the military positions. The Ukrainians have atrocities they will remember for generations, and not including the one(s) they already remembered from the Stalin years.
I am afraid the situation will be more like the middle east than not, just more sporadic and more lethal when the fighting breaks out.
Or if Russia decides that the elimination of Ukraine, the Ukrainians, and the Ukrainian language is the only thing it will accept. Also known as WWIII.