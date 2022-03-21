Weekly Indicators for March 14 – 18 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | March 21, 2022 9:05 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The economic indicators are coming under pressure from both ends. The long leading indicators are being buffetted by inflation and the Fed, as interest rates generally rise, and the yield curve gets very tight.

Meanwhile the coincident and short leading indicators have been hit by the exogenous event of the war in Ukraine, as the global economy severs ties with commodity supplier (oil and gas) Russia.

