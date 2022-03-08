Ukrainian oil and American sacrifice
I have not commented on Ukraine because I am horrified and have nothing special to say. I would like to think the international community can find an “off ramp” for Putin, but I am pessimistic. I believe the Russians will slowly improve their logistical position, and in any event that the most likely outcome is that the Russian army pulverizes Ukraine with overwhelming force. I so very much hope I am wrong.
On the domestic front . . .
Apparently President Biden is about to ban imports of Russian oil. I confess I don’t know what to make of this. It’s not clear that it will hurt Russia all that much, given the fungibility of oil and the financial sanctions that are already in place. I doubt it will pressure the Europeans to follow suit in the short run. They are too dependent on Russia. (In the long run I am somewhat more optimistic about this.) I am not even sure it’s good strategy to escalate sanctions further at this point (I am not saying it’s bad strategy, I have no idea). But apparently members of Congress are pressuring Biden to act.
Catherine Rampell is worried that it’s a trick: Republicans will turn around and blame Biden for rising gas prices.
Republicans are setting a trap for President Biden. They’re demanding he take actions that will raise gasoline prices — with obvious plans to attack him politically after the prices rise.
To state the obvious, this is an entirely reasonable fear.
It seems to me that President Biden has two ways to blunt this line of attack. One option is to tell Congress to pass bipartisan legislation. This would be easy to justify – in an international crisis the world must see that Americans are united. It would help to solidify Biden’s image as a bipartisan leader.
The second option is to tell us that gas prices (and possibly overall inflation?) will rise due to a ban on Russian oil, and that tightening our belts for a month or three will be our contribution to the Ukrainian cause. (He can also remind people that the economy continues to recover rapidly from COVID, and that the future looks bright.)
Note that this would have the added possibly large political benefit of helping the President shift blame for inflation to a hated external enemy.
Unfortunately, asking Americans to sacrifice for anything is not in vogue these days. No one with income under 400k should pay more in taxes, etc. And President Biden is just not temperamentally inclined to go this way. This is from his State of the Union address:
To all Americans, I will be honest with you, as I’ve always promised. A Russian dictator, invading a foreign country, has costs around the world.
And I’m taking robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted at Russia’s economy. And I will use every tool at our disposal to protect American businesses and consumers.
Tonight, I can announce that the United States has worked with 30 other countries to release 60 Million barrels of oil from reserves around the world.
America will lead that effort, releasing 30 Million barrels from our own Strategic Petroleum Reserve. And we stand ready to do more if necessary, unified with our allies.
These steps will help blunt gas prices here at home. And I know the news about what’s happening can seem alarming.
It isn’t just gas prices that we are looking at being pain point, Ukraine produces a lot of wheat and sunflower oil. Their proximity to the Black Sea and temperate climate allow them to be agriculturally inclined.
It looks at though all commodities are spiking due to input costs and the expectations that less will be planted. The seeds are just now going in the ground so we won’t know until the USDA starts the survey season, but fertilizer up 3-5x over last year, other chemicals 3x as well or unavailable, seed prices up 50%, and labor shortages both in the production side and equipment repair, lack of parts…we are not starting the year on a high point.
I look at energy in two ways, social energy – food, and capital energy – oil, gas, electric, etc. The two are heavily intertwined and one knocks the other around quite heavily. If capital energy is high, social energy has to increase to meet the higher cost of capital to bring that to the market. Four dollar oranges.
As of this morning, there seems to be talks of a tit for tat setup when we embargo oil and start trade with Venezuela and ask the Saudis to pump more as Haliburton fracks the hell out of Texas, the Russians will turn off the taps to western Europe and watch the EU economy collapse and reroute their supplies to south and Central Asia.
In short, I don’t see Biden in a winning place regardless of which position is taken, but I feel embargo is not the proper response; devolution of what little rapport we have with them just leads to even more bitter relations and a worldwide economic death spiral.
The Great Depression coming off the heels of the WW I sanctions where we punished Germany into a third world country, it cost the US and the rest of Europe dearly. Back then, the world was not as interconnected as it is today with complex pipelines and shipping arrangement. Are we about to sink the Lusitania?
I too am horrified, but that doesn’t stop me from posting.
Perhaps it should.
The latest topic that needs airing, for me, is the likelihood of Poland providing old Mig jets (of Russian origin of course) to Ukraine, probably in exchange for US-made F16s, which would be much more modern weaponry, but the Ukrainians know how to fly the old Migs. This is under the guise of FDR’s ‘Lend-Lease’ program which provided Britain with naval destroyers before the US entered WW2. This will presumably make Putin go ballistic, as they say.
Why can’t Poland give its old warplanes to Ukraine?
Christian Science Monitor – March 6
Fred,
The way that Putin threatens is ordinarily a tell for bluffing. Worst case is that China has a lot of people, so could use some more land after the residual radiation dies back to tolerable levels. Besides that, nuclear winter may be our best chance to reverse global warming :<)
The notion that Putin is bluffing is beginning to seem naive.
It was silly to think that Putin was bluffing about invading Ukraine, but it is just as silly to think that Putin wants to engage the US in thermonuclear war. Nothing has changed regarding mutually assured destruction, the ultimate Kobayashi Maru.
This assessment of Putin as rational presupposes his evil temperament is a artifact of narcissistic personality disorder. Sociopaths or NPD cases possess rational minds and want to live, despite their malevolent nature. OTOH, if Putin is a paranoid schizophrenic, then all bets are off.
At my house and around town the talk is please help Ukraine even if it means over $5/G for gas. For many of us the higher petroleum prices were what we wanted to spur development of alternative energy to GHG emitters.
I hear from Mrs Fred that oil will go for $300 per barrel soon enuf, so that would push gasoline toward $10 per gallon most likely. Or $2.50 per liter. Make it $3 maybe. At last, we will go metric!
Fred,
If oil goes to $300 per barrel with any signs of staying there, then that would change a world of things from abandoning GHG pollution to localizing rather than globalizing supply chains. It has always been just a matter of time, but better methods of locating and extracting petroleum has kept that goal post moving down field. We are definitely playing in the second half of the petroleum game if not the fourth quarter. I have not yet heard the two minute warning though.
It’s coming, the defense are struggling to get players on the field fast enough to thwart the hail Mary about to happen from the 40.