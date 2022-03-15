Eric Kramer | March 15, 2022 7:23 am



I should stop posting about Ukraine, since I have no expertise and not much ability to judge the credibility of things I read. But I keep reading and want to share some twitter threads about Russian logistics that I found interesting. I had assumed that the Russians would eventually get their logistics problems more or less ironed out, or at least they could “solve” them by throwing enough men and material at the Ukrainians, but it seems like at least in the Kiev area their problems might be less tractable than I believed. As far as I can see, this doesn’t take away Putin’s ability to destroy Ukraine, including its cities, but it might give Putin more of an incentive to look for a negotiated solution. In any event, it’s food for thought.

Click through to read the complete threads. The last tweet captures a lot . . .

Convoy Thread 1/



Russian invasion of Ukraine involves a 40 mile (64km) long convoy of Russian military vehicles, that has been stalled for 2 weeks outside Kyiv the capital city of Ukraine. Some of the convoy is dispersing. I said convoy was a military mystery. Let's dig into it. pic.twitter.com/VOkCVvkktC — Tomi T Ahonen Stands With Ukraine (@tomiahonen) March 12, 2022

Aftermath of 40 Mile Convoy Thread/1



It is day 19 of Ukraine War. On Day 1, a mysterious convoy of 40 miles (64km) became stuck on the shortest road from Belarus to Kyiv. & while an obvious target for ambush, Ukraine did not destroy this convoy



Was a BRILLIANT tactical move pic.twitter.com/mcXSgLXJIT — Tomi T Ahonen Stands With Ukraine (@tomiahonen) March 14, 2022

A quick primer on logistics for those who are interested. In the case of war you can think of logistics as a series of interconnected transportation methods to bring important equipment, supplies, personnel from point A to point B. — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) March 7, 2022

If you remember that very quick primer I tweeted about logistics a while back, it’s much more efficient and fast to use rail lines than trucks. Can carry much more, much easily. https://t.co/xDK6kj6fJk — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) March 14, 2022