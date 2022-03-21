Russia / Ukraine tweets, logistics, public opinion, sanctions

Eric Kramer | March 21, 2022 7:11 am



First, a twitter thread on war reporting (click through if interested):

A thread about how we report supposed victories in war (this one and others), why they dont matter nearly as much as people claim, and how they actually deceive us into understanding what really matters. Partly motivated by this @nytimes headline. pic.twitter.com/oGRK4Niac2 — Phillips P. OBrien (@PhillipsPOBrien) March 20, 2022

The pictures coming out of Ukraine have played an essential role in rallying Europeans and Americans to aid the Ukrainian cause. But it is so difficult to keep these emotional pictures from overwhelming our judgment. Especially for those of us not expert in military affairs. How can you look at pictures like this and think about negotiating and compromising with Putin?

A child crying over the body of his mother killed in a missile strike in #Kyiv 2 days ago.



2022. Europe.



Tell me about "Let's not escalate".#NoFlyZoneUA #GiveUsMigs pic.twitter.com/1Yd0Q6LFOo — Inna Sovsun (@InnaSovsun) March 20, 2022

A big problem in reaching a negotiated end to hostilities will be persuading Americans and Europeans to ease up on sanctions. It’s such a perfect opportunity for political grandstanding, but without some relaxation of sanctions it will be much harder to persuade Putin to declare victory and end the carnage.

And another logistics thread:

Alright Lady's & Gentlemen, boys and girls, it is time for another Truck logistics thread🧵 for this latest Russian Invasion of Ukraine.



In it we are going to discuss the concept of "Operational Attrition" as applied to the Russian Army truck fleet in combat.



1/ — Trent Telenko (@TrentTelenko) March 20, 2022

Quite a dismal picture of the Russian logistics situation. Hope this is right.

I’ve been wondering about this:

Russia's financial conditions are easing and the bite of our sanctions is fading, because Russia's energy exports are constantly generating hard currency inflows, so – even though we blocked FX reserves – Russia is generating new ones. A Russian energy boycott would stop this… pic.twitter.com/knfdKnpTNb — Robin Brooks (@RobinBrooksIIF) March 19, 2022

No idea what this means for the effectiveness of sanctions. This response is interesting:

Negative supply elasticity, near 100% concentration for buyers in the west. Why collude on quantity (boycott) when buy side price collusion through a cartel would clearly work better? Then leave that cartel in place as his legacy. https://t.co/2wX1VWSc8d — Carl Ryden (@caryden) March 19, 2022

I still have no idea what is going to happen, but I am pessimistic. Even if the logistical position of the Russian army is as bad as some think, stalemate may just lead wanton destruction of Ukrainian cities from a distance. I fear much more death and destruction in Ukraine’s future.