Weekly Indicators for January 31 – February 4 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | February 6, 2022 3:55 pm



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

There is an old market saying that “the cure for high prices is, high prices.” Well, commodity prices, and in particular industrial commodities and oil, are at new multi-year highs. The latter is going to feed right through into higher gas prices that will be very much noticed by consumers.

And if there is one thing the Fed knows how to do, it is how to bring down (with lots of attendant discomfort) high consumer prices.