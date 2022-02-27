Weekly Indicators for February 21 – 25 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | February 27, 2022 11:16 am



by New Deal democrat

My “Weekly Indicators” post is up at Seeking Alpha.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia has added some elevated risk to a few of the numbers, but there is nothing that indicates any economic crisis.

In general, there are accumulating signs that last year’s Boom is over; but on the other hand, no accumulating signs that a recession is anywhere near. In short, a normal, uneven expansion for now and the near future.

