Original Sin And Planes In The Air

Barkley Rosser | February 27, 2022 1:55 pm



The original sin of the current catastrophe in Ukraine was the failure of the US and UK to defend the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine when Putin’s Russia seized control of Crimea as they promised to do in the Budapest Accord of 1994 when Ukraine gave up the third-largest stock of nuclear weapons in the world. They are also now in violation of that Accord now by their weak effort to save Ukraine. They can and should enforce a no fly zone over Ukraine, which I believe they can enforce. This is not about NATO; it is about right and wrong. This is not boots on the ground; it is planes in the air.

