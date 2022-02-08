Open thread Feb. 8, 2022 Dan Crawford | February 8, 2022 7:07 am Comments (11) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Top Science Adviser Resigns After Acknowledging Demeaning Behavior
NY Times – Feb 7
Eric Lander (was) Not the Ideal Choice for Presidential Science Adviser
Scientific American – 500 Women Scientists on January 21, 2021
Biden’s Top Science Adviser Resigns After Acknowledging Demeaning Behavior
NYT: Eric S. Lander, the president’s top science adviser, resigned Monday evening after acknowledging that he had demeaned and disrespected his colleagues, behavior that prompted immediate questions about how he could keep his job given President Biden’s promise to fire any aide who disrespected others.
“The president accepted Dr. Eric Lander’s resignation letter this evening with gratitude” for his work, Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said in a statement. “He knows that Dr. Lander will continue to make important contributions to the scientific community in the years ahead.”
AP via Boston Globe – Feb 7
… Lander’s conduct and the White House’s initial decision to stand by him sparked some consternation inside the White House and among Biden allies and created an unnecessary distraction from Biden’s agenda.
By late Monday, Lander came to believe he was in an untenable position and resigned effective no later than Feb. 18, “in order to permit an orderly transfer.”
In a statement Monday, the American Association for the Advancement of Science said Lander would no longer be invited to speak at its meeting next week, saying he was not conducting himself in a “manner befitting a scientist or scientific leader — much less a cabinet-level leader in the administration.’ …
Have a nice day, Susan Sarandons of the world.
” Racial gerrymandering cases don’t get more “clearcut” than Merrill v. Milligan, and when Roberts sides with the liberals in a VRA case, you know it’s an easy one. Yet five justices saw fit to break their court’s rules to deprive
Black voters of a hard-fought, richly deserved victory. In doing so, they effectively insulated racial gerrymanders in other states, including South Carolina and Louisiana, from invalidation. And, by extension, they handed Republicans more whitewashed seats in the House of Representatives. The court’s order is not merely partisan. It is a lawless assault on the one remaining provision of the VRA protecting Black Americans in red states from political oblivion.”
Just to review…
Actress Susan Sarandon is yet another Bernie Sanders supporter who doesn’t vote, as she recently tweeted, “with my vagina.”
But, as Sarandon explains why she’s with Sanders and not with Hillary Clinton, you can’t help but think that gender does give her a certain perspective — one that’s tough on female candidates.
When Clinton first ran for office, “Of course I was behind a woman,” the actress said during an interview Thursday at the Thinking Cup on Tremont Street. Then, came the vote to authorize war with Iraq. When Clinton voted for it , “I broke up with her,” said Sarandon. “I expected so much more of her as a woman.” …
Boston Globe – Feb 25, 2016
(Eventually, she supposedly voted for Jill Stein on the Green Party ticket. Third-party voting on a presidential ballot is always a bad idea.)
(The mostly Dem NY congressional delegation was solidly behind the Iraq War for some reason.)
That reason being the Bush Jr administration had pushed the idea that Iraq leader Saddam Hussein had somehow supported the events of 9/11. This was a lie, but it served to boost Bush Jr’s approval ratings.
US trade deficit soared to a record last year
