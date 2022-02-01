Open thread Feb. 1, 2022 Dan Crawford | February 1, 2022 8:09 am Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Hopefully, people will totally ignore this gift wrapping of a totally, fascist, racist, murderous colonialist government whose purpose is to make them look normal. They are simply horrible human beings.
“Xi Jinping also made promises about human rights. What were those?
Back when China bid for the 2008 games, the whole narrative was that the games would open up China to the world and make it a more responsible global citizen. And that didn’t happen. Human rights experts say that things have gotten exponentially worse in China since then. So this time, there has been no narrative around human rights. They haven’t said that these games are going to open up China or improve human rights in the country. Everybody, from the organizers to the IOC, is more or less just trying to ignore that angle of it.”
