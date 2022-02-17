NOAA or Noah?

Dan Crawford | February 17, 2022 9:08 am



Without efforts to control human-caused global warming, we should consider the current extremes a preview of coming attractions.

While the mega drought continues in the west and southwest:

Although the 2021 summer monsoon was good – well above average in some places – it was not enough to counter the cumulative shortfalls of the preceding years. The cumulative precipitation for the 20-month period was the lowest on record, dating back to 1895. That left almost the entire western half of the contiguous United States in some level of drought at the end of August. Climate.gov

More frequent flooding is also predicted for coastal areas over the next several decades:

Ocean levels along the U.S. coastline are projected to rise by an average of 10 to 12 inches over the next three decades, worsening the threat of flooding in dozens of highly populated cities, according to a new report released Tuesday by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and other federal agencies.

“Well, I live more than a foot above sea level, and/or not on the coast, why should I worry?” Comments?