Lifted from comments

Dan Crawford | February 7, 2022 7:40 am



J.P. McJefferson writes:

“On a Friday afternoon in February, I finally sense a glimmer of hope. Mike Pence finding truth in his heart and openly confronting Trump & his lot of criminals by reinforcing the fact that he had no authority to overturn the election and saying Trump is “wrong”. A direct slap in the face to Trump. Maybe it will be the beginning of the formal split in the party between right & wrong/evil. Along with Liz Cheney & Adam Kinzinger maybe it will give others the courage to stand up against the Trump cult. Bottom line a big formal fracture in the GOP may open up opportunities for Dems to maybe pick up some Congressional seats. Also sense upcoming Jan 6 Committee findings & public meetings may change some GOP minds”.