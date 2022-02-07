Lifted from comments
J.P. McJefferson writes:
“On a Friday afternoon in February, I finally sense a glimmer of hope. Mike Pence finding truth in his heart and openly confronting Trump & his lot of criminals by reinforcing the fact that he had no authority to overturn the election and saying Trump is “wrong”. A direct slap in the face to Trump. Maybe it will be the beginning of the formal split in the party between right & wrong/evil. Along with Liz Cheney & Adam Kinzinger maybe it will give others the courage to stand up against the Trump cult. Bottom line a big formal fracture in the GOP may open up opportunities for Dems to maybe pick up some Congressional seats. Also sense upcoming Jan 6 Committee findings & public meetings may change some GOP minds”.
As I responded where this was originally posted, Pence is (probably foolishly) setting himself up as a Trump-alternative for 2024 ‘just in case’ Trump should be turned down by GOP voters.
His smartest move (?) to date was to consult with fellow Hoosier & former VP Dan Quayle about the legality of going against the ‘official’ electoral vote & attempting to install Trump for another term. Fortunately, Quayle said that was not legal or permissible, and Pence took his advice.
That doesn’t mean Pence would be any good as President, or even electable. He might be easier to beat than Trump however.
I am pretty sure that Trump regarded Pence as the ‘winner’ of yet another season of the The Apprentice, and would serve as such during Trump’s presidency. He was obviously good enuf to advance as a contender for Term #2. But then Pence revealed his disloyalty and must be ‘utterly destroyed’.
If this leads to Trump’s ultimate defeat, so much the better. What are the odds?
I have seen no indication in the last three decades that Republicans are interested at all in doing the right thing.