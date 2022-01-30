Weekly Indicators for January 24 – 28 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | January 30, 2022 4:30 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

While most of the chatter this past week was about inflation and the Fed raising interest rates, commodities got hot again, with oil making another 7 year high.

This is both good and bad. It’s good because it shows that the global economy is really running hot. And it’s bad because, well, the global economy is really running hot – and the steps taken to cool it off are not going to be good for ordinary workers.

