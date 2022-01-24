Weekly Indicators for January 17 – 21 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | January 24, 2022 10:27 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

A few months ago, in the midst of the Boom, virtually every indicator across all time spectrums was positive. In the past months, we have begun to see the deterioration in that situation, as every week one or two more indicators in one or another part of the time spectrum have shifted to neutral or negative.

This doesn’t mean that the situation is negative; more like that it is normal, with some negatives and neutrals, but still a majority of positives.

As usual, clicking over and reading will bring you up to the moment on the relevant leading and coincident economic data, and will bring me a little cash for my grocery shopping.