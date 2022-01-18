Open thread Jan. 18, 2022 Dan Crawford | January 18, 2022 7:47 am Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
A million people in concentration camps, Tibet being looted for everything no nailed down (and some that is), for the life of me I cannot believe the US is not boycotting these Olympics. Shameful.
[Amazing what one can find if they have the time to look for it AND Google.]
https://www.uhhospitals.org/Healthy-at-UH/articles/2020/12/the-role-of-dry-winter-air-in-spreading-covid-19
The Role of Dry Winter Air in Spreading COVID-19
December 20, 2020
…Relative Humidity’s Role in the Transmission of COVID-19
Relative humidity can play a role in the transmission of COVID-19 in three primary ways:
Drying out respiratory airways: Low relative humidity has a drying effect on the cells and mucous linings of our airways. These cells act as a defense against viral particles and other invading foreign substances. Drying out airway linings impairs their ability to function properly. When moisture levels are insufficient, viral particles have a greater “docking” potential at airway receptor sites, which can lead to an increased risk of infection.
Viruses die off faster in higher relative humidity: Research indicates that virus particles suspended in the air die more rapidly when the relative humidity is higher. In environments where viral particles decay faster, less viral material remains suspended in the air, leading to reduced risk of infection.
Lower relative humidity aids airborne transmission of water droplets and aerosols: When we cough, sneeze, talk or sing, water droplets and smaller water particles (aerosols) containing living virus disperse into the air. Droplets and aerosols tend to stay afloat longer and travel farther in air with lower relative humidity. Virus-containing aerosols, in particular, can penetrate more deeply into the lungs to increase the possibility of transmission.
In addition, research shows coronavirus has the potential to live longer on surfaces in colder environments…