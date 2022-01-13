Ken Melvin | January 13, 2022 5:16 pm



Today the conservative majority of Supreme Court Justices decided that federal vaccine mandates are unconstitutional, that states rights and employer rights are more important than the public’s welfare in this time of pandemic. It is likely that their decision will result in the unnecessary death of as many as 250,000 Americans. Let it be on their heads. Let history show for all times that these 250,000 unnecessary deaths are upon the heads of Justices Gorsuch, Thomas, Alito, Roberts, Kavanaugh, and Barrett.