The Manchin mess
I understand why congressional Democrats are frustrated with Manchin. But what on earth is the point of this:
“I do believe the president when he said to us, and to me personally, that he got a commitment from Senator Manchin or [Manchin] would have to go back on his word,” Jayapal told reporters on a Monday afternoon press call. “And obviously yesterday, the senator took the latter path and went back on this word. That lack of integrity is stunning in a town where people say the only thing that you have is your word.”
The White House statement is similar.
We can argue about what the best strategy for progressives was and is. In theory, public criticism of Manchin could be useful if Manchin needs to separate himself politically from the mainstream of the Democratic party. But the actual criticism aimed at Manchin has been insulting and it’s hard to see how it serves a useful purpose. I understand that Democrats in Congress are angry, and their voters are angry, but anger is not a plan. When you need to persuade someone to do something they are not inclined to do, insulting them is generally not a good place to start.
It’s hardly the start. It’s been most of a year of hemming, hawing, and leading everyone on that in the end some middle ground (middle ground that is entirely on his side of the fence, and has no Republicans on it) would be found. In the end he magically determined that he just couldn’t negotiate with himself hard enough to get anything passed.
J. Goodwin:
I think we are dealing with a country boy with Manchin. Got his big floater on a lake where he can show off. So he is happy with himself. I also do not believe he knows what he needs for his constituents or wants. If it is true, the coal miners union are in favor of the BBB; then it could be business interests. Much of the business community will get a positive from BBB.So what could it be? So why oppose BBB?
In the end, I do not believe he is that smart and he is in over-his-head in deciding what he wants.
You will never persuade Manchin to support this. He never intended to. His mission was to separate the infrastructure bill from the BBB Bill and then kill BBB. Why? Because Capital, the force for which he works wanted the infrastructure bill and they loathed the BBB. Why? Because BBB moves on fossil fuels and strengthens the safety net buy raising taxes on Capital. So, with their party sidelined they needed moles. They bought two for good measure.
Morning Eric:
If what I think is true about Manchin being a country boy; insulting him will just anger him. I also think he is out of his element in trying to decide. He sees things close up. Get beyond the tip of his nose and he is lost.
It is frustrating to have to deal with such a person as I describe. You know the answer, and you can not implement the plan, because one person does not understand or will not understand.
Maybe verbal tongue lashing is too harsh. Silence can be powerful too. Let him be the first to speak and establish his position .