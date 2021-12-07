Open thread Dec. 7, 2021 Dan Crawford | December 7, 2021 5:49 am Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
VOTING RIGHTS URGENCY
Everything including all reforms, changes & replacing GOP members requires votes. Saving democracy in the U.S. depends on Voting Rights. We must prioritize & deal more effectively with this issue?
I hate to be critical of the only political party that is attempting to govern in these very difficult times, but I’m afraid we have made a critical mistake on the Voting Rights issue. Unfortunately, Democratic leadership and POTUS have let the major reforms needed on voting rights and voter suppression slip away.
The leadership, distracted by, COVID, infrastructure, Build Back Better, Afghanistan and other interferences failed to prioritize and deal with the urgency of the lynchpin of American democracy — the right to vote — upon which all other issues depend.
While the GOP has been emphatic and successful in frustrating and altering that right to their advantage, POTUS, with the power of the bully pulpit, should have taken control with a vengeance to defend that fundamental right; including the critical rationale and absolute necessity to carve out an exception to the Senate filibuster rule in order to enact reforms. Unfortunately, Biden has also been waffling on the need to change the filibuster rule.
He should have prioritized and explained the importance of voting rights above all else. He should have quashed the nonsensical internal bickering within his party and presented the public with relentless, hard hitting, flag waving oratory to save the U.S. democracy. He should have also dealt seriously and called out any unreasonable obstruction or interference by members of his party.
Instead, he let it get out of hand and has placed the future of U.S. democracy on the brink. Even if Democrats were to pass some reform legislation now; it’s probably too late to be effective against a barrage of GOP lawsuits that would delay or halt implementation prior to the November 8, 2022 Midterm elections. Those elections will likely determine the future of democracy in America.
Additionally, it appears that even the legislation that is being proposed does not address the intrinsic legal ambiguity within the antiquated Electoral Count Act of 1887 which was the root cause and erroneous justification for the January 6, 2021 insurrection and assault on the American democracy. A new report Lessons and Recommendations from the 2020 General Election, from the National Task Force on Election Crises emphasizes that, “Congress Must Update the Electoral Count Act to Guard Against Crises During Future Presidential Elections”
Remember Arizona.