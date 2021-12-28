Open thread Dec. 28, 2021 Dan Crawford | December 28, 2021 8:44 am Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
I thought I had a decent education. How scary is it that I have never heard of this before?
“Various institutions are in the process of either removing Supreme Court justice John Marshall’s name from their own, or are considering doing so.
The reason for this is that a recent book by Paul Finkelman has revealed something that was previously pretty much ignored if not actively covered up by Marshall’s many previous biographers: The most important judge in American history owned hundreds of slaves. And, unlike some other founding figures, Marshall’s involvement in the slave trade wasn’t marginal or ambivalent. Marshall didn’t inherit any of his slaves: he bought and sold them
enthusiastically, trading them like cattle, and breaking up families in the process.
Here’s a toast to the recently deceased scientist E.O. Wilson. His recent book “Half-Earth” is a plea to keep some of our planet viable for non human species. Here’s a website from his foundation with lots more detail.
Half-Earth Project – E.O. Wilson Biodiversity Foundation