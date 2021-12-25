It’s A Wonderful Life: Faux Populism
It’s A Wonderful Life: Faux Populism
Somewhere I never saw a full version of this classic, Its a Wonderful Life, but here it is on Christmas Eve, an official Christmas classic. I was always suspicious of it, from all I had heard, but it looks less worth than I had heard. I mean, really, local bank owner gets into real estate problems? And the well-intentioned owner is somehow some great hero? He is offered total control of local monopolies. Heck, today’s WaPo noted that the real hero is the wife, played by Donna Reed, Indeed she saves the day in many ways, including the final money pile-on to save him.
OK, so now I have finally seen the whole thing, but, I think I got the bottom line already above.
Merry Christmas, you all
Barkley Rosser
Barkley,
[It’s a Wonderful Life was released in 1946 on the heels of the Great Depression and WWII. Jimmy Stewart was the every-man character actor of the day – an analog to our Tom Hanks – at a time when every man had anger issues, many from PTSD, and misogyny was normal behavior. In any case, Bailey Brothers Building and Loan was in trouble because Uncle Billy misplaced $8K in company bank deposits into the evil hands of Mister Potter. The Baileys had been so revered and respected in the community that Marry Bailey found plenty of willing to donors to help out her husband. It is my wife’s favorite Christmas film and she is far more representative of the general population than either you or I.]
“It’s A Wonderful Life”
Theatrically, the film’s break-even point was $6.3 million, about twice the production cost, a figure it did not come close to achieving on its initial release. Because of the film’s disappointing sales, Capra was seen by some studios as having lost his ability to produce popular, financially successful films.[5] Although It’s a Wonderful Life initially received mixed reviews and was unsuccessful at the box office, it became a classic Christmas film after it was put into the public domain, which allowed it to be broadcast without licensing or royalty fees.[6]
It’s a Wonderful Life is considered one of the greatest films of all time. It was nominated for five Academy Awards, including Best Picture, and has been recognized by the American Film Institute as one of the 100 best American films ever made.[7] It was No. 11 on the American Film Institute‘s 1998 greatest movie list, No. 20 on its 2007 greatest movie list, and No. 1 on its list of the most inspirational American films of all time.[8] Capra revealed that it was his favorite among the films he directed and that he screened it for his family every Christmas season. It was one of Stewart’s favourite films.[9] In 1990, the film was designated as “culturally, historically or aesthetically significant” and added to the National Film Registry of the Library of Congress…”
Fee fi faux fumble :<)