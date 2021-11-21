Weekly Indicators for November 15 – 19 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | November 21, 2021 11:00 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

From time to time here, I put up a post including “you’re reading the right blog” in the title. This week was similar at Seeking Alpha. In the past week or so, there have been a number of articles in the mainstream financial media about how the shipping bottleneck is at least beginning to ease, and gas and oil prices have begun to decline.

But that is something I started to write about in my “Weekly Indicators” columns almost in real time beginning 5 weeks ago.

This is exactly the kind of thing tracking high frequency indicators is designed to accomplish; a heads-up alert about a change in trend almost as soon as it starts, and well before monthly or quarterly data shows it, let alone the mass media reporting about it.

And reading today’s article will continue to provide you with that information, and reward me just a little for being ahead of the pack.