Thoughts on Virginia governor’s election

About last night
I was going to write about motor vehicle sales (not good), but FRED is down for maintenance. I might put something up later whenever the site comes back online.
In the meantime, because a few people have asked me offline what I make of last nights results (at least in Virginia), so herewith is my take.
Virginia turned out about exactly how I expected. The RWers are as pi**ed as progressives were 2 and 4 years ago, so they were going to turn out more. And as soon as McAuliffe dissed parents’ right to have a say in the education of their children, I knew he was sunk, and would probably take down the rest of the ticket.
But here is the more extended discussion. There were a few main factors, uniquely local, overlaid with a typical off-year electoral trend.
There were two national factors:
1. People are motivated much more strongly to vote by anger over something that they feel has been taken away from them, than gratitude for something they feel has been given to them. This is basic human behavioral wiring. That’s why the out-party typically does well in off-year elections. And courtesy of Fox and Facebook, RWers were thoroughly wound up. This is why NJ is also so close. (Dems will have the same incandescent rage – regrettably – one year from now after the Supreme Court overrules Roe v. Wade.)
2. Manchin and Sinema have done some real damage to national Dems. Here Biden is, going on one year in office, and he still can’t get his main agenda out of Congress. This is similar to 2009-10 and Obamacare when centrist Dems like Baucus and Lieberman slow-walked it nearly to death. It is also similar to what happened to the GOP four years ago when Trump failed to get a repeal of Obamacare through Congress. Trump had among his worst ratings ever right after McCain’s thumbs-down.
But there were several decisive factors unique to VA:
1. McAuliffe’s gaffe at the last debate saying parents shouldn’t have any control over their childrens’ education. Even if you think that statement is true, it was a disaster to say it. A million parents heard “F*** you, we’re going to control your children.” Up until that statement, all the polls showed McAuliffe ahead (despite the background national issues above, and including Afghanistan and whatever other extraneous event you want to include. McAuliffe was still winning). As soon as that statement got publicized, his polls all tanked and continued that way.
2. McAuliffe ran Hillary’s 2016 anti-Trump campaign and got Hillary’s 2016 result. This is in contrast to the last two off-year elections, where Democrats ran against the votes cast by GOP legislators in the Statehouse. And none of the candidates touted the good things Statewide Dems had done for people in the last 2 years.
In short, take away the gaffe, and run a campaign focused on the State, and VA Dems might have overcome the adverse national trends.
Lieberman was not a centrist Dem in 2009.
McCain regrets not choosing Joseph Lieberman as his 2008 running mate
McCain wrote in the book, which the NY Times said it obtained independently of the Arizona Republican, that his advisers warned him against picking Lieberman, a Connecticut Democrat who turned Independent, because of his support for abortion rights. The advisers believed that support would divide the party.
“It was sound advice that I could reason for myself,” he wrote in “The Restless Wave,” according to The Times. “But my gut told me to ignore it and I wish I had.” …
Joe Lieberman unaware of John McCain’s 2008 regret until new book
How Trump gets relected?
Republicans Pounce on Schools as a Wedge Issue to Unite the Party
After an unexpectedly strong showing on Tuesday night, Republicans are heading into the 2022 midterm elections with what they believe will be a highly effective political strategy capitalizing on the frustrations of suburban parents still reeling from the devastating fallout of pandemic-era schooling.
Seizing on education as a newly potent wedge issue, Republicans have moved to galvanize crucial groups of voters around what the party calls “parental rights” issues in public schools, a hodgepodge of conservative causes ranging from eradicating mask mandates to demanding changes to the way children are taught about racism.
Yet it is the free-floating sense of rage from parents, many of whom felt abandoned by the government during the worst months of the pandemic, that arose from the off-year elections as one of the most powerful drivers for Republican candidates.
Across the country, Democrats lost significant ground in crucial suburban and exurban areas — the kinds of communities that are sought out for their well-funded public schools — that helped give the party control of Congress and the White House. In Virginia, where Republicans made schools central to their pitch, education rocketed to the top of voter concerns in the final weeks of the race, narrowly edging out the economy. …
