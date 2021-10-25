No Covid-19d-19 Here Or in North Korea: Turkmenistan

Barkley Rosser | October 25, 2021 5:44 am



Yes, Turkmenistan is among the few nations on the planet claiming to have not had a single case of Covid-19, along with the DPRK, aka “North Korea.” The October 16 Economist reports, after noting the arrest of Nurgeldi Halykov, who reported that the British ambassador got it, who was, of course, arrested:

“Social-media networks and news websites are blocked. Police surveil mobile phones that can circumvent such censorship, Turkemenistanis cannot even access Zoom.”

Barkley Rosser