Weekly Indicators for September 20 – 24 at Seeking Alpha
by New Deal democrat
My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.
With Delta definitely receding, it appears it had no meaningful impact on the consumer economy. What *is* continuing to happen, however, is that transportation bottlenecks are continuing to drive up related prices to levels not seen in a decade or more.
