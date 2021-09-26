Weekly Indicators for September 20 – 24 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | September 26, 2021 6:30 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

With Delta definitely receding, it appears it had no meaningful impact on the consumer economy. What *is* continuing to happen, however, is that transportation bottlenecks are continuing to drive up related prices to levels not seen in a decade or more.

