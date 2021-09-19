Weekly Indicators for September 13 – 17 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | September 19, 2021 8:02 am



by New Deal democrat

by New Deal democrat

Despite the fact that Delta has been almost as bad as last winter’s wave of infections, which was the worst to date, and has been almost as bad in terms of deaths as the first wave that hit the NYC area hard, it has had almost no effect on the economy, and in particular consumer behavior.

In the longer term, relatively low unemployment and higher inflation may spur the Fed to raise rates sooner rather than later, but this has not dragged down the long leading indicators too much at this point.

