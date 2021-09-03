Open thread Sept. 3, 2021 Dan Crawford | September 3, 2021 7:34 am Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Dear USA, you are missing the point on Texas.
Run put something out that is spot on. The Supremes decided to effectively suspend constitutional jurisprudence. This was all by design.
Texas Republicans knew that if they threw enough illegal, unconstitutional lines in the abortion bill that it would take years to unravel by the Supreme Court and that the court when asked to halt it would be unable. Each illegal or unconstitutional piece now needs to be heard, checked against precedent, and litigated in public. It will take years. That is the point.
Throwing up a bullshit website for people to attack and giving the general public this notion of moral superiority allows the media to focus on the whistle-blower and not the legislation condemning our women for being women.
Where was the national media when this was being crafted? Where was the media when people were yelling at the capital as it was being passed?
Too little, too late America. And now 21 other states are getting busy about to pile on. SCOTUS now has a decade worth of unraveling to do.