Joe Manchin believes Income Inequality is not a problem

run75441 | September 30, 2021 11:32 pm



Does Joe Manchin Believe That Income Inequality Is a Problem?, Horizons, Nancy LeTourneau’s big picture looks at politics and life

Nancy was one of the regular writers at Washington Monthly. She had well – written fun reads, some of which I disagreed with in my numerical way. I am a numbers guy. The editors of Washington Monthly decided to change the format and brought in a cadre of writers who replaced Nancy, the Longmans, Atkins and others. The site is over-run with trash-commenters. Not sure why the lead editor did such as most of the good commenters left and readership has decreased.

Since 2010, millions of opioid tablets have been sent to two small towns in West Virginia. Has Manchin challenged this? Because of a mechanical application change and no competition, Mylan was able to charge as much as $600 per pair of EpiPens for a device which ranged in cost of mechanical parts of $10 to $20. The daughter of Joe Manchin, Heather Bresch probably deserves the salary increase for such a simple change. On the other hand, at what cost to the public? Joe Manchin is big backer of the coal and energy industry and has taken $thousand in political contributions.

Yet he is worried about his constituency getting a few thousand in domestic aid. Read Nancy’s commentary . . .

Horizons: Does Joe Manchin Believe That Income Inequality Is a Problem? (immasmartypants.blogspot.com)

On Wednesday, Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) released a statement about his position on the infrastructure and reconciliation negotiations. There was one sentence that stood out to me.

Proposing a historic expansion of social programs while ignoring the fact we are not in a recession and that millions of jobs remain open will only feed a dysfunction that could weaken our economic recovery.

I’d love to hear him explain how the “social programs” in the reconciliation bill would “weaken our economic recovery.” For example, one of those programs is an extension of the child tax credit that was included in the Democrats’ covid relief legislation. What we learned after just one payment is that it lifted households with 3 million children out of poverty. That would be a BFD to families in West Virginia where:

• Child poverty rate: 20.1% (7th highest) • Overall poverty rate: 16% (6th highest) • Families with annual incomes below $10,000: 4.9% (4th highest)

West Virginia also ranks last in states for median household income.

What Manchin seems to be saying is that the economy is in the process of recovering from the recession caused by covid and the status quo (where 20% of the children in his state live in poverty) is just fine.

By way of contrast, here’s what President Biden tweeted recently: https://platform.twitter.com/embed/Tweet.html?

The point of Biden’s Build Back Better agenda isn’t to simply help the economy recover from a pandemic, it is to address the long-term problem of income inequality and ensure that “growth benefits everyone.” Getting back to the status quo isn’t good enough.

It is obvious that Manchin disagrees with the majority of Democrats on a lot of the details in the BBB reconciliation package. But it seems to me that this is the heart of the issue.

Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV) doesn’t think income inequality is a problem needing to be addressed.