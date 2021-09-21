I Reserve the Right to Refuse Service to Masked Customers

run75441 | September 20, 2021 8:25 pm



I am sure there are better places to eat in northern Texas where the restaurant owners understands why people would wear a mask.

Natalie Wester and her husband, Jose, went to hang out in North Dallas suburban sports bar with some friends on September 11 – LOVEBYLIFE

“He (owner) added that his restaurant (pictured) is a private business and has the right to refuse service to customers wearing a mask.”

He said: “I’ve spent my money on business, my blood, sweat and tears in this business, and I don’t want masks here. The overall response to masks in the United States is ridiculous right now.”

Not sure why they did not leave the bar anyway after hearing the noise in the bar. This is not really the issue though, now is it? Sound familair? “I reserve the right to refuse service to anyone.”

"Hang Time" restaurant in Texas kicked out a family for wearing masks even though they have an immunocompromised child. pic.twitter.com/2JOwJK38bQ — David Edwards (@DavidEdwards) September 19, 2021

Some detail on the wearing of masks.

The business owner got one thing right, the uproar to the wearing of masks is ridiculous on the part of those who refuse to wear them.