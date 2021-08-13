Politics and the Pandemic: Why I Think Paul Krugman Is Wrong
Krugman has a piece in the New York Times today that offers an explanation for why Republicans oppose every measure—vaccination, masking, limits on indoor gathering—that could reverse the pandemic. He says it’s because the Democrats support them and that Biden would take credit for reduced caseloads, hospitalizations and deaths. Since owning the libs is the guiding philosophy of Republican politicians and their minions, such actions have to be fought at all costs.
The problem is that pandemic denial is a feature of the far right worldwide. You can find it in England, France, Germany, Poland, Brazil and points between. Explanations based on US political dynamics are insufficient (although they might be correct in a more limited way).
Here is my candidate: The pandemic gives the lie to the rigid individualism that draws hard lines around each person’s body and mind—the “you are the king in your own castle” idea. It’s the bedrock of such notions as personal responsibility being the sole determinant of life events, unrestricted individual autonomy and the belief that collective action is an assault on “freedom”. Actually, we are interconnected in a myriad of ways, culturally, economically and, as the coronavirus demonstrates, physiologically. We are really a “we” whether we like it or not.
Far right politics is based on hard line individualism. So is a strand of alternative health, which promotes the notion that it is within the power of each person to “choose” to be free of disease by following one or another program. If the pandemic refutes these simplistic ideas, their response is denial.
Cognitive dissonance.
Both can be correct, especially when considered in light of mutually reinforcing consistency which amplifies the certainty of any decision, no matter how wrong it is.
While there is some “own the libs” sentiment, it is harder and harder to come by. My experience is that cognitive dissonance is exactly what is going on. The ideals of invisidualistic freedoms where they don’t wish to associate, or be told to associate.
This is kind of like high school where we all knew that one group of kids who were anti everything, nonconformists. By not conforming, they were conforming, and they were doing it in groups. What we also learn from Maria Montessori is that planes of emotional and educational progression can be retarded or even stopped in a Freudian sense where people essentially get “stuck” in a plane of thinking, adolescence, where rebellion is the guiding factor. I think a lot of the hard core insividualists just haven’t progressed, or as they say, “they peaked in high school”.
Krugman I love dearly as an economist, but he is in the liberal bubble and those high up in the bubble tend to conspire that everything conservative is about being anti liberal.
One is tempted to simply paraphrase Old Will: The fault lies not in our politics, but in our selves. Much of Western economic and political theory is based on the happy socio-economic consequences of the individualism that began in the Renaissance.
Yet that individualism is no longer well-grounded. Over time, the socio-economic context of Renaissance individualism has shifted from a more communitarian ethos to a more absolutist ethos in which the individual is all-important.
While it may sound true that both individualism and collectivism can be ‘correct’, the biological reality is that no individual human is remotely capable of existing outside the web of interconnectedness Peter mentions.
What may be needed is for the West to move toward grounding the idea of “self” in a philosophy where individual identity is seen as extending beyond the physical organism to include the essential elements of our contexts.
‘I’ am not me alone; I am who I am only within a larger context that contains others. Outside of that context, ‘I’ cannot exist.