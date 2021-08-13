Open thread August 13, 2021 Dan Crawford | August 13, 2021 8:57 am Comments (3) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
How Dems will snatch defeat from the jaws of victory
House Moderates Say They Won’t Back Budget Vote Until Infrastructure Bill Passes
Apparently, the idea is that House is to insist that the Senate
act immediately on the big Infrastructure bill, because these
nine Dem moderates in the House want to start using the
funds appropriated in the recently passed measure right now.
This is critical since, constitutionally, budget resolutions
must commence in the House. The Senate can’t act on the Big
Bill until the House kicks it off.
‘a budget resolution meant to pave the way for the passage
of a $3.5 trillion social policy package later this year’