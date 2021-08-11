Lending supply and demand both increased in Q2

Dan Crawford | August 11, 2021 10:24 am



by New Deal democrat

The June JOLTS report will be posted at 10 am eastern time (Dan here…Aug. 9)



While we are waiting for that, here is a link to my update on the Senior Loan Officer Survey, which is a long leading indicator, which was posted at Seeking Alpha.



Easier lending standards, and increased demand for loans, is a strong positive for the economy going out 12 months.

As usual, clicking over and reading will reward me a little bit for my efforts.