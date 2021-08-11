Lending supply and demand both increased in Q2
by New Deal democrat
The June JOLTS report will be posted at 10 am eastern time (Dan here…Aug. 9)
While we are waiting for that, here is a link to my update on the Senior Loan Officer Survey, which is a long leading indicator, which was posted at Seeking Alpha.
Easier lending standards, and increased demand for loans, is a strong positive for the economy going out 12 months.
