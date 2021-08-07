Israel Pays For Bibi’s Successful Campaign Against The JCPOA Iran Nuclear Agreement

Barkley Rosser | August 7, 2021 6:55 am



In the last few days for the first time in many years, northern Israel has been on the receiving end of rockets fired out of southern Lebanon, the territory under the control of the Shia Hezbollah group long supported by Iranian interests, although apparently, some think that it was Palestinians living in this area who fired the rockets. Even if it was, clearly this would not have happened without approval from Iran.

Also in the last few days, an oil tanker in the Persian Gulf controlled by the Israelis has been attacked by drones apparently from Iran. Israel has been suddenly on the receiving end of attacks either approved by Iran or actually from Iran. Why now?

The obvious reason is that Iran got a new hardline president, al Raisi, on Tuesday. He is showing his hardline credentials, and the word is out that this is showing Iran’s unhappiness at the economic sanctions it is under due to the US withdrawal from the JCPOA nuclear agreement, with so far, much to my unhappiness, President Biden has failed to get the US and Iran back into the agreement.

Of course, probably the worst enemy of the agreement, who played a major role in convincing then President Trump to withdraw from the agreement, was former Israeli PM, Bibi Netanyahu. He openly wanted Iran to be under economic sanctions to make it harder for it to arm Israel’s enemies among its neighbors. But now the ultimate result of that has arrived: Iran attacking Israel. Bibi’s campaign has come home to roost.

Barkley Rosser