Dan Crawford | July 2, 2021 6:35 am
Took a deep dive last night into the costs of farming and the headwinds that are out there. Ended up with two pieces of information that I found useful.
The first is a hypothetical tomatoe farm from UC Davis.
http://sfp.ucdavis.edu/pubs/Family_Farm_Series/Farmmanage/prodcost/
Now, the biggest costs on that listing are equipment, which sounds about right, but with those costs I would assume they are buying used. Which is a touchpoint for another research article that was spurred from my tractor manufacturer asking if I wanted to trade up because they needed the inventory. They apparently can’t make the lower end stuff fast enough, but trading up to a $100k machine is out of line for a poultry operation. All in all this paints a decent picture for a very labor intensive product. I’ve got about a quarter acre of heirloom and specialty tomatoes and it is a very time consuming crop.
Second piece comes from a wheat farmer out of Deaf Smith County, Texas who runs an operation with overhead costs, on average, of $475 an acre. This changes year to year mostly based on fertilizer. I thought water was a bigger problem, but according to him, water is an issue but putting nutrients into the soil is a bigger more costly issue. So if we assume he has a 1,000 acres, he needs to clear a half million dollars each year to break even, including depreciation, and assuming no income tax. Now on average he can harvest around 50 bushels of wheat per acre, and current market prices are at $6.78 per bushel. One May crop nets him $338,950. If he can get in a winter crop that either doesn’t die in the summer heat, or freezes in an early chill, he can make a profit. But the conditions have to line up perfectly, otherwise he is at a net loss of over $150k.
… It is impossible … to write about (Donald) Rumsfeld, the former U.S. secretary of defense who died on Tuesday, without writing about his memos. He played a role in making memo-writing the new frontier in governmental accountability. He also pioneered the memo as an obfuscatory instrument. Write one memo saying one thing, write another memo saying the exact opposite. …
In 1966, early in his public service career, Representative Rumsfeld, Republican of Illinois, co-sponsored the Freedom of Information Act, a vehicle for understanding the intentions of high political figures. Then, as a member of President Gerald Ford’s administration — first as the president’s chief of staff, then as secretary of defense — he found a way to effectively undermine it. …
His first stint as secretary of defense (for Gerald Ford) is the start of the story — Team B, in particular. That was an exercise in which a dozen or so defense industry wonks and Russia hawks were given carte blanche to undermine and effectively rewrite the latest National Intelligence Estimate on the Soviet Union, which they argued didn’t reflect the true peril facing America. They called it a “competitive stress assessment” — more confusing verbiage.
How does it work? Put simply, you have a body of evidence. You don’t trust it. Or maybe you don’t like it. It conflicts with other beliefs you have. So you create another body of evidence, supporting your alternative view. I’m tempted to say, an alternative view of the facts. But just what the facts are is exactly what comes into question.
I think of Mr. Rumsfeld as the epistemologist from hell. What are the grounds for rational belief? As often as not, the goal for Mr. Rumsfeld was not justifying belief but undermining it. For example, many people believed in the possibility of détente. Team B aimed to show that belief was stupid, or at best misplaced.
When you set up a group of people to look for evidence to justify a prior conclusion, you have opened the proverbial can of worms. It’s not hard to see Team B as a precursor to the Office of Special Plans — the ad hoc group within the Department of Defense that gave us much of the “intelligence” that led the United States to war with Iraq. And arguably there’s a progression from there to the current-day justifications for re-examining the 2020 election. …
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/03/opinion/errol-morris-donald-rumsfeld.html?smid=tw-share
Donald Rumsfeld’s Fog of Memos
https://www.nytimes.com/2021/07/03/opinion/errol-morris-donald-rumsfeld.html?smid=tw-share