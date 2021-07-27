Open thread July 27, 2021 Dan Crawford | July 27, 2021 9:28 am Tags: open thread Comments (1) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Israel is testing a pill version of Covid 19 vaccine. I wonder whether, if a pill version had been somehow available from the beginning, would half of the vaccine “scardy-cats” even have thought of the vaccine as chancy?
A needle with a see through liquid can conjure up visions of Frankenstein laboratories with bubbling vats — while a pill may trigger no thoughts beyond a glass of water.
I wonder if a last ditch appeal to today’s “scardy-cats”, invoking the “what if” pill psychology, might not prod more than a few to see commons sense, at long last.
https://www.timesofisrael.com/israeli-covid-vaccine-in-pill-form-to-start-clinical-trial-in-tel-aviv/