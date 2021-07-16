Open thread July 16, 2021 Dan Crawford | July 16, 2021 7:46 am Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
https://www.bostonglobe.com/2021/07/16/business/vineyard-wind-developers-sign-deal-with-unions-build-28b-project/?event=event25
(Infrastructure jobs for the 21st century. Make them happen!)
Welcome to the Senate Minority asshole.
” Senator Joe Manchin said he wouldn’t carve out an exemption to the chamber’s filibuster rule for voting rights legislation, effectively dashing chances that Democrats could maneuver around Republican opposition to overhauling the nation’s elections laws.
The West Virginia Democrat made the remarks after meeting with a group of Texas House Democrats who left the state to stall a vote on Republican-backed legislation that they say would restrict voting.
“Forget the filibuster,” Manchin told reporters after the meeting.”
