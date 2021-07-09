How Trump Rid the Nation of All Those Goddamned Confederate Statues

Ken Melvin | July 9, 2021 7:49 pm



Most of the statues were of Confederate War heroes, most were erected in the 1920s. All were meant to commemorate one of the biggest of the Big Lies; the one about a noble Lost Cause. The one invented after the fact, the one that begat ‘The Birth of a Nation’. The one meant to deny the fact. To deny, first you must lie. Denial is but a lie to oneself. One lie necessitates another. First thing you know, you have a narrative.

And it must follow, as the night the day,

William Shakespeare, circa 1603

As sure as the night follows the day, one lie leads to another, ‘The Birth of a Nation’ was then used to perpetuate the very Big Lie that begat it; the one about the nobility of the cause.

Oh what a tangled web we weave

When first we practice to deceive

Sir Walter Scott, circa 1808

Maintaining a web requires almost constant attention; especially over generations. For generations, first novelists, then Hollywood writers, and historians, expanded and maintained this web/(false narrative) while southern politicians in Washington diverted the Nation’s attention away from the ugly truth.

Out damned spot

William Shakespeare, circa 1606

Hers but was a wee task compared to outing the spot left by nearly one-hundred years of the lynchings, indentured servitude, peonage, and suppression committed in the name of this Big Lie.

—

Ronnie stood before the Berlin Wall and demanded, “Mr Gorbachev, tear down this wall.” Mikhail did it, but Ronnie got all the credit.

Donnie doesn’t want the credit, but it is his to have and to hold. His little Storm Trooper exercise in Charlottesville lit the petard.

For ’tis the sport to have the enginer

Hoist with his own petard; and ’t shall go hard

But I will delve one yard below their mines

And blow them at the moon. O, ’tis most sweet

When in one line two crafts directly meet.

William Shakespeare, circa 1603