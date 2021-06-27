Weekly Indicators for June 21- 25 at Seeking Alpha

Dan Crawford | June 27, 2021 5:56 am



by New Deal democrat

My Weekly Indicators post is up at Seeking Alpha.

All of the important metrics for the economy remain positive.

But, in addition to supply chain issues, we have to start worrying about COVID again, because the delta variant has now taken hold in up to 8 States with rising new cases. All of those States have fewer vaccinations per capita than the national average, and most of them much below the average. By the end of July, I anticipate that it will be clear there is a new “wave” of cases in the relatively unvaccinated States. Aside from the human cost, it is unclear how much this will retard recovery in the economy as a whole.

