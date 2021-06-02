Slamming Chase CEO Jamie Dimon – Overdraft Fees

run75441 | June 2, 2021 5:27 pm



I would watch Elizabeth Warren pummel Jamie Dimon all day. pic.twitter.com/S1XPzMriZf — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) May 26, 2021

Elizabeth Warren Slams JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon on Overdraft Fees – Rolling Stone

This is a good take down of Jamie Dimon by Senator Elizabeth Warren. The Senator is relentless. It appears Chase was given a hall pass by the Fed to be late on payments and not be penalized for it. Chase was very happy for the help.

Except, Chase did not allow its customers the same. Instead, Chase charges them late fees for being late.

Senator Warrens asks Jamie Dimon if this is fair. And why isn’t Chase extending the same to it’s customers.

There is a longer version of this on Crooks and Liars. I am not able to copy it to Angry Bear.