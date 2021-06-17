SCOTUS Rules 7-2 in Favor of ACA
Writing for the majority on the ACA ruling, Justice Breyer:
“We do not reach these questions of the Act’s validity, Texas and the other plaintiffs in this suit lack the standing necessary to raise them.”
The lack of standing comes from:
“The states having brought the suit could not show that they will suffer any injury from the fact that some form of the mandate is still in effect, and threw out the lawsuit as a result.”
In the majority were Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.
In dissent, Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, accused the majority of ducking the constitutional issues that conservatives for years have argued make the federal healthcare overhaul unconstitutional.
More later:
Still a developing report and waiting on additional emerging details.
Is standing a constitutional issue? Asking for a friend.
While the rules regarding standing do not appear in the Constitution, the Supreme Court based them on the authority granted by Article III of the Constitution and federal statutes. What is Standing? “Standing” is the legal right for a particular person to bring a claim in court. Federal Constitutional Standing Requirements Under Article III