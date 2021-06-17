SCOTUS Rules 7-2 in Favor of ACA

run75441 | June 17, 2021 11:48 am



Writing for the majority on the ACA ruling, Justice Breyer:

“We do not reach these questions of the Act’s validity, Texas and the other plaintiffs in this suit lack the standing necessary to raise them.”

The lack of standing comes from:

“The states having brought the suit could not show that they will suffer any injury from the fact that some form of the mandate is still in effect, and threw out the lawsuit as a result.”

In the majority were Chief Justice John Roberts and Justices Clarence Thomas, Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, Brett Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett.

In dissent, Justice Samuel Alito, joined by Justice Neil Gorsuch, accused the majority of ducking the constitutional issues that conservatives for years have argued make the federal healthcare overhaul unconstitutional.

More later:

Still a developing report and waiting on additional emerging details.

CALIFORNIA ET AL. v. TEXAS ET AL.