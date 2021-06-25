Open thread June 25, 2021 Dan Crawford | June 25, 2021 6:36 am Comments (4) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
“Steps To An American Voting Rights Act” Unfortunately, Democrats have already skipped some critical steps in the process, but all is not lost. I’ve posted a couple of Updates and an Epilogue #1.
https://tinyurl.com/5xd93kxu
BTW, I think Biden has set himself up for a big failure on the so-called “Infrastructure Deal”… I can’t imagine that Mitch McConnell is going to allow Biden to get a big win by taking what he can get with bipartisanship and then taking everything else with reconciliation. McConnell is already out there running with this and having a heyday…!!!! While progressives are out there crying “We want the whole thing.” Why do Democrats have such a hard time with basic political strategy and communications?
J.P.
Why is Manchin and Sinema holding out? I look at what Biden is doing and see a trap for those two and McConnell. If Repubs balk at their own plan, its on them. If Manchin and Sinema balk after they have their compromise and McConnell says no to Reconciliation, it is on them. It is a out-in-the-open setup with Biden saying he is doing Reconciliation too. Will it matter if they do not include the things passed in a bipartisan compromise? Biden, “Come-on Man, we compromised with you on these things.”
The only thing I would have done differently is not to openly state I was going through with Reconciliation.
JP,
Exactly what has gone wrong in the approach to infrastructure? There is a bipartisan proposal that most Dems hate, but it is not even fully written yet. The Senate is at work on the reconciliation bill that most Dems love.
What’s wrong with that process? Nothing. What have Dems given up? Nothing
If you think Biden is going to go up against Pelosi you need to think again.
“But make sure you understand this: that when people say, ‘Well, I’m not going to vote for this unless I see that.’ There ain’t gonna be no bipartisan bill, unless we are going to have the reconciliation bill. “
@J.P. McJefferson,
“…Why do Democrats have such a hard time with basic political strategy and communications?”
[It is inherent in their position in our two party political system. The Democratic Party is constrained by evidence although still detached from reality. The Republican Party adheres to biases grounded in fear, emotion, and insecurity thereby reaching the political bottom line directly and without encumberment. The two party system developed from the constitutional rule of majority within the limitations of separation of powers. Divided government, which emanates from this conflict of control, benefits the political party for which the goal is to sustain the status quo. So, the Republican Party has the easier job and the easier access to the motivations of their own constituents and no need for flimsy objectively rational argument. There is little more intrinsically rational than immediate self-interest.
A liberal party for change cannot succeed with a first past the post voting system except in times of crisis, when a clear majority wants change however dubious and risky that prospect might be. Conservative goals are inherently met by our constitutional government’s framework. Change is difficult and not what our Founding Fathers ever intended. A status quo determined by the power of wealth was a natural outcome from our Revolutionary War, which really was not all that revolutionary. Most of Europe accomplished the same thing without any need for war. The republican form of government, when guided by property ownership rights above all other things, is just a very small adjustment to the concept of inherited aristocracy. The best republics, mostly small ones, lend some credibility the concepts of egalitarian rule of the people, but money still talks and most of the winners are born with such advantages that privilege is a birthright far more than something earned.]