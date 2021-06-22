Open thread June 22, 2021 Dan Crawford | June 22, 2021 7:56 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Kyrsten Sinema’s Filibuster Stand:If Democrats Pass Bills, GOP Can Just Overturn Them Later
The Arizona Democrat argued in an op-ed that preserving the Senate minority rights is more important than passing legislation amid threats to democracy.
https://www.huffpost.com/entry/kyrsten-sinema-filibuster-op-ed-senate-democrats_n_60d15159e4b00425580c80d2
Sinema does not want to be a Senator any more. And the same people that made her one will make sure she never wins another election.
I think Kyrsten is angling for an invite to “Dancing with the Stars”.