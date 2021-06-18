Open thread June 18, 2021 Dan Crawford | June 18, 2021 8:39 am Tags: open thread Comments (2) | Digg Facebook Twitter |
Can someone point me to the best article in here about the dangers of raising the cap on Social Security?
thanks.
Contribution and Benefit Base (ssa.gov)
“Social Security’s Old-Age, Survivors, and Disability Insurance (OASDI) program limits the amount of earnings subject to taxation for a given year. The same annual limit also applies when those earnings are used in a benefit computation. This limit changes each year with changes in the national average wage index. We call this annual limit the contribution and benefit base. This amount is also commonly referred to as the taxable maximum. For earnings in 2021, this base is $142,800.
The OASDI tax rate for wages paid in 2021 is set by statute at 6.2 percent for employees and employers, each. Thus, an individual with wages equal to or larger than $142,800 would contribute $8,853.60 to the OASDI program in 2021, and his or her employer would contribute the same amount. The OASDI tax rate for self-employment income in 2021 is 12.4 percent.
For Medicare’s Hospital Insurance (HI) program, the taxable maximum was the same as that for the OASDI program for 1966-1990. Separate HI taxable maximums of $125,000, $130,200, and $135,000 were applicable in 1991-93, respectively. After 1993, there has been no limitation on HI-taxable earnings. Tax rates under the HI program are 1.45 percent for employees and employers, each, and 2.90 percent for self-employed persons…”
[Since contributions determine benefits for retirement insurance, then I fail to see the problem of raising the cap for individuals where taxable wages make up a significant portion of income. At some point, then higher SS caps just become regressive taxation on low incomes and a ridiculous surtax on high incomes rather than retirement insurance, but that is a long ways off from where we are now. Raising the capital gains tax rate is a better way of handling the billionaire problem and there is never any shortage of broadly beneficial social spending that would help both working families and retirees. ]