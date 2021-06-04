Barkley Rosser | June 4, 2021 5:25 am



My Latest Book

Heck, I might as well brag here when I have the opportunity, and I do.

So, just a couple of days ago my latest book came out from Springer Nature. It is called Foundations and Applications of Complexity Economics. I am not going to go on about it or its contents other than to note that I have published on this general topic before on numerous occasions, with my last book out on it a decade ago in 2011, also from Springer.

Anyway, it feels good to actually get those hard copies in your hands of something you worked on for a long time, and I am not one of those people who just knocks off books in a couple of weeks or months while riding on airplanes or whatever. They have all taken years of work, even revisions for new additions, and this one took a few as well. But now it is over. Whew!

Barkley Rosser

(Dan here…here is a link ( https://www.springer.com/gp/book/9783030706678)