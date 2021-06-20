Megadrought coming to US west?

Dan Crawford | June 20, 2021 6:11 am



And if it continues to be this dry, it could become the most severe megadrought on this entire chart. “The only reason this drought is lagging behind that 1500s drought is because it’s so young,” Williams said.

Via The Guardian comes this article on the current heatwave in the US…personally I have stories ranging from ducks not reproducing because of the heat and drought in Montana to severe water use restrictions in San Jose…

What tree rings reveal about America’s megadrought

Also see this NYT link:

