Facebook Moderators Censuring; “No one else can see your comment”

Sunday, June 20, 2021 at 8:49 AM

First Comment

Facebook Moderator who did not allow feedback to their comments to me.

About your comment. No one else can see your comment. Facebook Moderator on June 20,2021 8:49AM

Bill Haskell

I am addressing Ada Gardiner’s comment on Facebook:

Where do we begin to this rant? – We were scheduled to leave Iraq and were asked to leave Iraq. – Invading Iraq was a huge mistake and done under false pretense, cost the region dearly economically, cost us a trillion or so (off budget), wasted thousands of lives, and allowed the entry of various terrorist groups including ISIL – “However, President Obama does not need Congress for his proposed pay raise to become law.” http://www.federaltimes.com/…/congress…/23991117/ So much for the budget process and the House blocking the proposals of the President. He did propose am increase and the Dems wanted a 3.8% increase. – The correct question to ask is whether more bullet-spewing- weapons will make us safer? It will not, as bullet-spewing- weapons are readily available whether by crossing state borders or city boundaries or stealing those left out by responsible and irresponsible owners. I have a tough time to telling the difference between Good Guys (GG) and Bad Guys (BG) as none of them are marked as such. You can keep your bullet-spewing-weapons at home and safely locked up, I just as soon not see them on you in the is my presence. – Your contention of white police officer and African American is not supported either. Making it up time ADA, is all over. My words on Facebook to Ada who is blurring the facts on several topics.

Second Comment

A couple of days passed and the Moderator again is questioning my commentary on Facebook. The Moderator starts off:

No one else can see your comment. We (Facebook) have these standards to prevent things like false advertising, fraud and security breaches. Facebook Moderator

Moderator is objecting to my comment to Chris and identifies the comment:

Bill Haskell

Chris Huizinga : Another dumb remark by the Randian Chris Huizinga. It would be funny if Chris was doing comedy; but, he spreads false information with his generalized remarks. For those who believe the rich pay the most in taxes, you and Chris the Randian are wrong. Lower income workers pay a much higher percentge in combined state and local income, property and excise taxes. When all taxes are considered, the middle income earners pay as much as the richest 1% of taxpayers. As analysis of Trump’s proposal shows and the 2001/2003 tax break did (31% of the tax break went to the upper 1% . Chris would like you to think many of the richest earned their money the old fashion way. It mostly does not happen that way if we use Trump the Bushes, Kennedys, etc. as examples except Trump thinks he hit a triple and successful in playing the income game after finding himself already on third base. Trump already got his tax breaks for a life time after six bankruptcies. We do have claim on the income of the rich as they have enjoyed the greatest advantage in a country where equal access to education, jobs food, etc. does not exist. It is a sense of entitlement for the rich for not paying taxes. In the end a beggar saving for a hamburger will pay more in a sales tax than the entire financial Trade industry pays in tax. http://www.itep.org/pdf/whopaysreport.pdf http://ctj.org/…/2012/04/who_pays_taxes_in_america.php…

A Lame Coverup Excuse

After I disagreed with Facebook’s comments and their blocking my comment, the Moderator comes back:

You disagreed with the decision We usually offer the chance to request a review, and follow up if we got decisions wrong. We have fewer reviewers available right now because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. We’re trying hard to prioritize reviewing content with the most potential for harm. This means we may not be able to follow up with you, though your feedback helps us do better in the future. Thank you for understanding. Facebook Moderator

And the Moderator’s accusations?

Weeks or months passing with no follow ups by the moderators. Each of my comments came with a citation. They were supportive of my comments opposing the originator’s unsupported false comments. Even the Democrats acknowledge my analysis on the issues (healthcare, voting, manufacturing, etc.).

Facebook may have standards addressing “false advertising, frauds and security breaches.” I am not advertising, committing frauds, or breaching securities. Someone is pulling something out of their butt.

And no, I do not understand the delays in moderation of comments days, weeks and months old. Neither am I the only one this is happening too.

In the past, it was a free-for-all on Congresswoman Elissa Slotkin’s threads. They called here everything and the attempts to get moderation was ignored.

Facebook is cleaning house of opposition to anything supporting Democrats.

Oh and Mr.(?) Facebook Moderator, everyone at Angry Bear is reading the comments I posted on Facebook you have blocked. I guess they can see my comment as well as the rest of internet world.