COVID-19 Vaccinations

If you can be vaccinated, then one should take the vaccine. Briefly . . .

More than half of young adults with mild COVID-19 who self-isolated at home were still reporting troublesome after-effects six months later, a study from Norway published in Nature Medicine found.

The study included 312 COVID-19 survivors over age 16, with illnesses of varying severity. Overall, at six months, 189 patients, or 61%, reported persistent symptoms.

Sixty-one patients between the ages of 16 and 30 who reported being mildly ill. Thirty-two (52%) continued to have symptoms at six months. Symptoms, including loss of taste and smell (28%), fatigue (21%), trouble breathing (13%), impaired cognition (13%) and memory problems (11%).

Researchers; Higher rates of persistent fatigue “is striking” in Covid patients. It appears to be higher than what is resulting from other common viral infections, such as influenza, mononucleosis and dengue.

Millions of young people were infected during the ongoing pandemic. they conclude, the findings should prompt “population-wide mass vaccination” and other infection control measures.

Nearly all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. are people who were not vaccinated. A staggering demonstration of how effective the shots have been and an indication that deaths per day could be under 300. It could be practically zero if everyone eligible got the vaccine.

Associated Press analysis of May government data from shows that “breakthrough” infections in fully vaccinated people were for fewer than 1,200 of more than 853,000 COVID-19 hospitalizations. That’s about 0.1%.

Approximately 150 people of more than 18,000 COVID-19 deaths in May were fully vaccinated. That translates to about 0.8%, or five deaths per day on average.

The proportion of children aged 12-15 years completing their COVID-19 vaccine regimen jumped 50% in 1 week. There has been a slowdown in first vaccinations, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

As more adolescents became eligible for a second dose of the Pfizer vaccine since it received approval from the Food and Drug Administration in mid-May, the share of 12- to 15-year-olds considered fully vaccinated rose from 11.4% on June 14 to 17.8% on June 28, an increase of 56%, the CDC’s COVID Data Tracker indicated June 22